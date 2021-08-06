W.W. Grainger, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.57 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

GWW opened at $439.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

