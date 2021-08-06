Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.42.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of PG opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

