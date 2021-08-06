Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 2.53. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

