Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock worth $901,125. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

