Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,944,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,447,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $986,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

