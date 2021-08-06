Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Ebix worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter worth $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.