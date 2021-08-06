Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 49.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,022.83 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

