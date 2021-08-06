Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $661.94 million, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

