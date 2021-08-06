Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTA. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).
