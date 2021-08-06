Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTA. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

About (BTA.L)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

