Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.97 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $131.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 24.48%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 27.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

