HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 605 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 400.60 ($5.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £81.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

