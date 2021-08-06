Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 92.34 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £406.68 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50.
