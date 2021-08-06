Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 92.34 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £406.68 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

