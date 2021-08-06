Contrasting Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and Pivotal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -388.26% -263.79% -73.77% Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jaguar Health and Pivotal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaguar Health presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.94%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Health and Pivotal Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $9.39 million 19.75 -$33.81 million N/A N/A Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pivotal Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Health.

Summary

Jaguar Health beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. It markets Mytesi, a crofelemer 125 mg delayed-release tablet for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. It develops Mytesi for multiple possible follow-on indications, including diarrhea related to targeted cancer therapy; orphan-drug indications for infants and children with congenital diarrheal disorders and short bowel syndrome; supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea, as well as a second-generation proprietary anti-secretory agent is in development for cholera. The company also develops Crofelemer, a drug product candidate for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. Jaguar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile

Pivotal Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the optimization of Omega-3 therapy for cardiovascular disease and overall health. Its products include Benefishial, Omazen, and Vascazen. The company was founded by Eugene Bortoluzzi, Rachelle MacSweeney, and George Jackowski on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

