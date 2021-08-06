Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,250 at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,818 ($36.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.92. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,604.88.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

