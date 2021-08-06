Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £328.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

