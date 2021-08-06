Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.60

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.60 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.25), with a volume of 570013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.