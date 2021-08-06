UBS Group AG Invests $26,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,512,000.

Shares of XPDIU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

