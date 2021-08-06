UBS Group AG Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 0.42. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.