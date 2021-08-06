UBS Group AG Sells 686 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $33.06 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

