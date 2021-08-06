UBS Group AG Takes Position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.