UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $303.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

