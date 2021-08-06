ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.27

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 20121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

