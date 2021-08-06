Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $133.27, with a volume of 1153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.98.

The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,413,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 54,137 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

