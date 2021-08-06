Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 78,973 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

MA stock opened at $371.94 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.47. The stock has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.