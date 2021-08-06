Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total transaction of $19,935,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $337.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.31. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carvana by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.31.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

