The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells $7,520,426.48 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

