Insider Buying: Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

LON:DEC opened at GBX 102.19 ($1.34) on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.51. The firm has a market cap of £868.15 million and a P/E ratio of -41.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.68%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

