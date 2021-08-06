Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $4,065,000.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

