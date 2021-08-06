Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

