Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.
Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
