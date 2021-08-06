Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND opened at $124.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.34. Bandwidth has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.