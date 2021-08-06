Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

CPYYY opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.36. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

