Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
