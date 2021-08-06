Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Increased to C$48.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

