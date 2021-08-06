HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €100.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

ETR HFG opened at €78.02 ($91.79) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €81.32. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

