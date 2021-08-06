Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STLJF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

STLJF stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

