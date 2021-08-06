FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Cut by Analyst

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

