OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

