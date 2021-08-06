Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.64 Million

Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce sales of $316.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.65 million and the highest is $321.66 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $300.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

