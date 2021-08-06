FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Cut by DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
