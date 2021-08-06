FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Cut by DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

