Liberum Capital Increases Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,969

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

TPK opened at GBX 1,710 ($22.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,687.82. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

