FY2022 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26.

A number of other research firms have also commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.66.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.74. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.