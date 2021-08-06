Rocky Brands, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rocky Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

RCKY stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,696 shares of company stock worth $1,157,813 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.