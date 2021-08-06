$352.45 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $352.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.74 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $58,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 40.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

