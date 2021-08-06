$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. M&T Bank also reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $174,481,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

