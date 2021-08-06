UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

