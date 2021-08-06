Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

