L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

