Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.98.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

