iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IAFNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48. iA Financial has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

