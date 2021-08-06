Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

