Morgan Stanley Cuts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $14.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Sabre stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

